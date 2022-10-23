The commander of the calculation of the Russian “nuclear mortar” rejected the possibility of a nuclear war

The commander of the 2S4 Tulip artillery mount, which the soldiers call among themselves a “nuclear mortar”, said that there was no “threat” of the use of nuclear weapons by Russian troops, writes RIA News.

On Sunday, October 23, the artillerymen of the Brave grouping inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy, who had concentrated his units along the Svatovo-Kremennaya defense line. They fired active-reactive mines at a range of about 18 kilometers. The strikes were corrected using unmanned aerial vehicles.

After hitting the target, the crew commander told reporters that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are afraid of the 2S4 Tyulpan, as it can fire nuclear weapons. At the same time, he clarified that the topic of the “threat” of the use of nuclear weapons by Russian troops is increasingly being promoted in the Western press. He rejected this scenario. “We are not some kind of aggressors. We are not preparing for the use of nuclear weapons … There are no such trainings and there will not be, ”he assessed the likelihood of a nuclear war.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that irresponsible Western politicians are the primary source of rhetoric around the possibility of nuclear war. Russia is forced to respond to such attacks, he noted.