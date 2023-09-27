“Zvezda”: Black Sea Fleet commander Sokolov announced confident completion of tasks

The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF), Viktor Sokolov, who was previously declared liquidated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), gave an interview. He’s in it stated TV channel “Zvezda” about the confident fulfillment of assigned tasks.

According to him, the exploits of Russian marines are widely discussed. “Surface forces, submarine forces, naval aviation, and coastal troops are successfully completing their tasks,” Sokolov noted.

On September 26, it was reported that the commander of the Black Sea Fleet attended a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Sokolov, amid rumors of liquidation, participated in the event via video link.

A missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet from Ukraine took place on September 22. A shell fragment was then discovered near the Lunacharsky Theater.

The Ministry of Defense later explained that Russian air defense systems shot down five missiles while repelling an attack on Sevastopol. According to the department, as a result, the historical building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet was damaged.