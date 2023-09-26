Commander of the Black Sea Fleet Admiral Sokolov attended the board of the Russian Defense Ministry

The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, appeared at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The pictures were published in Telegram-channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that Sokolov died during an attack on the fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The admiral participated in a meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, September 26, via video link.

A missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet from Ukraine took place on September 22. A shell fragment was found near the Lunacharsky Theater.

The Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense systems shot down five missiles while repelling an attack on Sevastopol. The department also confirmed that as a result, the historical building of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was damaged.