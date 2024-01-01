Russian Defense Ministry: Airborne Forces Commander Teplinsky fulfilled the dream of the son of a deceased Hero of Russia

The commander of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces), Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, as part of the “Wish Tree” campaign, fulfilled the dream of the son of a deceased Hero of Russia from the Moscow region. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News.

An officer in a special military operation (SVO) zone took a card from a Christmas tree in which nine-year-old Kirill Sychev asked for a laptop for school.

The boy said in the message that he is a good student, loves football and plays in the Vityaz football club, is a striker, and captain of the team. Kirill noted that he wants to be a military man like his father, and he misses him very much and is proud, because his dad is a Hero of Russia.

“Dad promised to give me a laptop for New Year, but he died in the war, so I want to ask you, Grandfather Frost, to give me a laptop for study for New Year,” the boy wrote.

General Teplinsky addressed Kirill with congratulations, promising that his wish would be fulfilled. He wished him good luck, luck and patience in the new year. “Listen to your mother and be worthy of your father! Happy holiday to you!” – added the Airborne Forces commander.

Senior warrant officer Alexander Sychev went to the front at the beginning of the Northern Military District and served in the 45th brigade as a radiotelephone technician. In August 2023, he died under fire. The military man was awarded the title of Hero of Russia posthumously.

Earlier, colleagues of 22-year-old Russian soldier Roman Rudakov, who died in the battles for Marinka, fulfilled his last request. They went to the Rostov region to visit his family and gave the relatives a stone from the building, on which the fighter wrote a message to whoever finds him asking him to take care of his family.