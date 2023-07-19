The commander of PMC “Wagner” Dmitry Utkin announced the start of “the biggest work in the world”

The commander of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Dmitry Utkin addressed the personnel and announced the start of the largest work in the world. Frames with Utkin’s appeal to the fighters were published in Telegram-channel “Unloading Wagner”.

Declaring that he was the same Wagner, Utkin bowed to the PMC fighters to thunderous applause and whistles. After waiting for silence, he thanked everyone for the work done, saying that the name of Wagner PMC has thundered all over the world.

“This is not the end, this is just the beginning of the biggest work in the world that will be done very soon. Well welcome to hell“, – said the commander of the PMC, finishing his appeal.

Earlier it became known that Poland strengthened the border with Belarus in response to the redeployment of Wagner PMC. As the head of the Ministry of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak specified, the authorities strengthened the east of Poland with the help of the redeployment of military units along with equipment from the west.

On July 14, it was reported that the Ministry of Defense of Belarus and the Wagner PMC agreed on a roadmap for the transfer of experience. As the ministry clarified, there are many questions about the further joint system for training the armed forces and PMC fighters.

On June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, accused the Russian military of attacking the company’s rear camps. PMC fighters advanced towards Moscow, and also occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in the center of Rostov-on-Don. After a conversation between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the founder of the PMC, the Wagner columns turned around before reaching the Russian capital. Later it turned out that the Belarusian authorities were negotiating with the leadership of the PMC “Wagner” to train the fighters of the Internal Troops in modern combat methods.