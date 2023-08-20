Espanyola commander Turkanov told how he saved a wounded Spartak fan

The commander of the assault company, consisting mainly of football fans from different regions of Russia, of the Espanyol unit, Mikhail Turkanov, with the call sign Pitbull, spoke about the rescue of a fighter who is a fan of the Spartak football club. This is reported RIA News.

According to Turkanov, he carried a wounded fan from the battlefield near Artemivsk during one of the counteroffensives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). He noted that due to the large number of Ukrainian reconnaissance drones over the battle zone, it was impossible to call for evacuation equipment. Then the commander decided to save the fighter on his own. “The road there winds unrealistically, it is impossible to pass through the field, because there are mines, and the grass is tall. I walked for several kilometers, periodically lying in the grass near the road, ”says Turkanov.

The commander added that the Spartak fan survived and is currently recovering in the hospital. It is noted that during the evacuation Turkanov was shell-shocked. He said that he was not familiar with the fighter before the start of the special military operation (SVO), but in the SVO zone he became his comrade-in-arms. “And when we get back from here, he will be rooting for Spartak, and I will be rooting for Zenit,” says the commander.

