Commander of “Akhmat” Alaudinov: the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will last another one and a half to two months

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will last another one and a half to two months. Such a deadline for the end of active hostilities in Kyiv was suggested by the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov, reports RIA News.

“I think so, it can still last a month and a half, about. Until the last Ukrainian. And then, probably, the advance of our forces in the direction of Kyiv will go on slowly,” Alaudinov said.

He added that the West will until the last demand from Kyiv that the Armed Forces of Ukraine show at least some result in offensive operations.