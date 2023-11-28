Apti Alaudinov: most of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters surrender at the slightest opportunity

Most of the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) surrender to Russian troops at the slightest opportunity. Told about this RIA News commander of the Akhmat special forces Apti Alaudinov.

According to him, now “a turning point has occurred” in the minds of the Ukrainian military. “Some of them are on psychotropic substances, and due to this… their understanding of what is happening is inadequate. But most of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ fighters, at the slightest opportunity… surrender,” said Alaudinov.