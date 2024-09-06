Alaudinov: Russian forces are burning out the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Korenevsky direction in the Kursk region

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are “burning out” in the Korenevsky direction in the Kursk region, where the defense of Russian forces is well built. He spoke about the stop in his Telegram-channel.

“I want to say about the direction to the right of us – Korenevskoe. The direction in that area, I will also say that the guys have already built a very good line of defense. I want to note that they have it there too, they are burning out the enemy, the work is going on actively,” Alaudinov said in a video message.

He added that the enemy is being destroyed daily in the Kursk direction.

On September 5, the Russian Armed Forces managed to repel attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups in the direction of Matveyevka, Olgovka, Malaya Loknya, Porechny in the Kursk region.

In the Kursk region, battles with Ukrainian troops have been going on since August 6. In this region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. At the moment, nothing is known about the fate of people who are in the territories controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of September 5, enemy losses during the entire invasion of the Russian region exceeded 10 thousand people.