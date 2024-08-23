Alaudinov: The Russian Armed Forces will do everything to defeat the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk Region

The Armed Forces of Russia will do everything to stop the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. This is reported On the air of the Soloviev Live TV channel, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov.

He also spoke about the prospects for the completion of the special military operation (SVO). According to him, this will be the moment of the Ukrainian army’s arrival on Kursk soil. “History repeats itself, the fascist is breaking his teeth here for the second time,” Alaudinov said.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Kursk region using missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and an aerial bomb.

Kursk Oblast was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and was heavily damaged. The regional authorities stated that the Ukrainian military managed to take control of a number of settlements. A counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk Oblasts.