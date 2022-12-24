Kyiv is preparing to surrender Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), where the hottest point is now located. This was announced on December 23 by the commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Apty Alaudinov.

“Now the hottest point on our front is Bakhmut, where our units are doing very well,” Alaudinov quotes TASS.

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities understand that “they are squeezed out of there and knocked out unequivocally,” so they are already preparing for the loss of the city.

Alaudinov added that the stalemate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is evidenced by the rhetoric of Kyiv, which reports that the city “does not matter” to them. Similar statements were made by the Ukrainian authorities during the loss of Severodonetsk, Lysichansk, Rubizhne and other cities.

On the same day, Alaudinov said that Ukraine was aware of the need to surrender Artemovsk. According to him, intense battles are currently taking place in the city area, but the mood among the Ukrainian military leaders is “not very bright.”

Also, an officer of the People’s Militia of the LPR, Andrei Marochko, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) use the roofs of high-rise buildings in Artemovsk to install observation posts of air defense (air defense) with crews of man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).

On December 22, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced that the Russian Armed Forces were gradually encircling Artemovsk and cutting off the supply of the Armed Forces in the city. At the same time, it is still too early to name the dates for the liberation of the city, the acting head of the DPR noted.

At the same time, Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were deploying additional special forces to the Artemovsk region to hold the city. According to him, the tasks of the special forces, in addition to countering the advancing forces and mobile defense, include stopping panic in the event of desertion in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

