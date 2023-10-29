The commander of “Akhmat” Alaudinov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces military began to surrender more often

Among fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), cases of surrender to Russian units have become more frequent. About it RIA News said the deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov.

According to him, cases of crossing over to the Russian side are recorded in all directions. “There have been a lot of prisoners lately. Probably everyone already sees that in a day or two, maximum three, we definitely have new prisoners,” he clarified.

Alaudinov connected this with the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering significant combat losses, and the Ukrainian military is trying to save their lives.

In September, a representative of Russian operational services said that about ten thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to Russia using radio wave 149.200 Volga, which was launched in mid-summer. “The prisoners are fed, they are receiving all the necessary medical care,” he said, noting that by using the radio wave to surrender to Russian troops, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters “chose life.” The radio frequency can be detected in all directions of a special military operation.