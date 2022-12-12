The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Alaudinov announced the destruction of 50 tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In three weeks, Akhmat special forces soldiers destroyed about 50 tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), deployed for reinforcements at a site in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). About it informed RT commander of Akhmat Apti Alaudinov.

He said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred a very large amount of equipment and manpower. “We destroyed about 50 tanks in total and the same number of armored vehicles,” Alaudinov said. According to him, the transfer of their equipment by the Ukrainian troops only benefited the Russian military, because in this way it turned out to “destroy the maximum amount of this everything.”

The Akhmat commander added that the Russian military in the LPR is moving forward daily.

Earlier, Alaudinov said that Russian military personnel are fully holding the initiative in all sections of the line of contact in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, and are also gradually moving forward. In addition to Artyomovsk, the Russian military is advancing in Soledar, where “you have to fight for every section of the front line,” he said.