Some of the captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are asking to receive Russian citizenship. This was announced on April 3 by the assistant to the head of Chechnya, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov, in a conversation with “RIA News”.

He said that a native of Donbass, Valery Shevchenko, who voluntarily defected to the side of the Russian army, had already received a Russian passport.

“We have several such fighters who asked for citizenship then, I think that the issue with them will also be resolved. Soon they will also become citizens of the Russian Federation,” Alaudinov said.

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” drew attention to the fact that in this way Russia demonstrates its position towards those people who are ready to lay down their arms and surrender in order to save their lives.

Alaudinov stressed that the confrontation is not with the people of Ukraine, she clarified “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on March 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 18 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops in a week during a special military operation. During the same time, the Russian army destroyed four combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, including Mars II manufactured in Germany, the Czech Vampire and Grad.

Before this, on March 19, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin reported about Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered near Marinka. According to him, the group was spotted using aerial reconnaissance equipment. Russian soldiers fired heavy artillery, after which the Ukrainian commander asked for the opportunity to save the lives of the remaining personnel, since the attack killed four Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and wounded five more.

In addition, on March 10, Ukrainian prisoner Alexander Guprin told how his company lost almost 90% of the military. According to him, since September 2023, out of 106 people, 14 fighters remained.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

