Commander Alaudinov said that the special forces “Akhmat” have enough ammunition for the offensive

Apty Alaudinov, an assistant to the head of Chechnya, commander of the Akhmat special forces, said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel that the units he leads have enough ammunition not only to defend against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but also to conduct an offensive. This is reported RIA News.

According to Alaudinov, such that during the hostilities there was always enough of everything, was not, is not and never will be.

“To say that we have some kind of supernatural amount of ammunition, we will not say about it, but enough so that we can firmly defend ourselves and still advance daily in the direction of the enemy – I think that this is enough,” he estimated the stocks, emphasizing that “there is no reason for us to throw ourselves into some kind of panic.”

Speaking about the fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, Alaudinov called them “worthy sons of our Fatherland” and patriots of Russia. “Probably the cry of the soul is when you see a certain number of your fighters who are dying, it turns out that the nerves are not iron,” he added.

Earlier, Prigozhin showed on video the losses suffered by PMCs in one day, and also demanded that the Russian Ministry of Defense provide more shells. He stated that the fighters belonging to the Wagner PMC would leave Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) on May 10 in case of a shortage of ammunition.

Later, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in an address to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, promised that if the PMC really leaves the city, then the military of the Chechen special forces Akhmat will come in their place.