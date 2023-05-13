The commander of “Akhmat” Alaudinov commented on the shelling of Lugansk and the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov in his Telegram-channel commented on the rocket attack on Luhansk and the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The officer noted that the explosions occurred simultaneously, which indicates that the strike was carried out by one complex. He pointed to the prematureness of claims that British-made rockets were fired, stressing that no serious damage had been done.

“Yes, in the Artemovsk direction, the enemy made attempts to squeeze out our units for two days. The enemy did not succeed. Our fighters defended their positions,” Alaudinov said, speaking about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He added that PMC Wagner is moving forward every day.

The Akhmat commander added that the part of Russian society that supports the military, as well as the military personnel themselves on the front line, are ready for a possible offensive, they have support in the rear.

Earlier, Alaudinov said that there is not “such a number of missiles” that Kyiv could get in order to change the situation in the zone of special military operation (NVO).