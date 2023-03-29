The commander of “Akhmat” Alaudinov: a possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the last entry of Kyiv

The assistant to the head of Chechnya, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, called the possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) the last for Kyiv. About this he informed on the air of Soloviev Live.

“This [возможное контрнаступление] will already be the last call for Ukraine. Because this state no longer has manpower,” he explained.

Alaudinov also said that Russian troops had spotted military equipment in western Ukraine, which the West had handed over to Kyiv. However, she has not yet been met at the front line. According to him, the Ukrainian side is experiencing serious problems with the delivery and maintenance of this equipment.

Earlier on March 29, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said that Kyiv was preparing several scenarios for a counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region. According to him, we are talking about both a land and a landing operation related to the crossing of the Dnieper in the Energodar region and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.