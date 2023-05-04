There is no reason to panic in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) against the backdrop of Ukraine’s statements about the offensive, Russian forces are ready to repel it. This was announced on May 4 by the assistant to the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces and the deputy commander of the second army corps of the People’s Militia of the LPR Apty Alaudinov.

“They have CIPSO (72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations. – Ed.) Working at full capacity <...> somewhere, maybe they managed to ride their tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, make videos. But to this day I don’t hear that they broke through somewhere, ”he said. TASS.

The assistant to the head of Chechnya said that the Akhmat special forces are working the same way they did before. As Alaudinov added, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are making sorties, trying to probe the defenses, but their servicemen are not pulling hundreds of tanks to the line of contact in the LPR.

“In principle, we control almost the entire LPR, as we controlled, we have not given up anything during this time, we are only moving forward,” the Akhmat commander said.

On May 3, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops had actually begun. In his opinion, the offensive may move into the active phase in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed confidence that the West will supply combat aircraft to Kyiv when the Armed Forces go on the offensive. He did not give his terms, but noted that offensive operations would begin soon.

A day earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stressed that the decision to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets would depend on the results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. If Ukraine already had F-16s, then the counteroffensive “would be faster,” the diplomat assured.

At the end of April, Prigozhin also assumed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would go on a counteroffensive after May 2, when the rains would pass. He added then that certain weather conditions are needed for the offensive.

In early April, the head of the defense committee of the Federation Council, Viktor Bondarev, said that the counteroffensive, which Kiev is intensively preparing, is doomed to failure. He recalled that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are severely depleted.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

