Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Burhan issued a decree disbanding the Rapid Reaction Force (SRF). This was announced on April 15 by the country’s General Security Service.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has issued a decree dissolving the Rapid Reaction Forces,” the service’s Twitter account says.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese army reported airstrikes on national rapid reaction force bases near Khartoum. The fighting took place in different parts of the capital, but the epicenter was in the south, near the presidential palace.

In the area of ​​​​the Republican Palace, the main command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of the Sudan, the airport, the central market, as well as near military bases in the south of the Sudanese capital, battles are taking place using heavy equipment.

It also became known that the international airport is temporarily closed, bridges over the Nile River are blocked. There are reports of escalating tensions in the city of Meroe (500 km north of Khartoum), as well as battles for the country’s air force headquarters.

The Al-Arabiya TV channel reported that the command of the Sudanese army rejected negotiations with the detachments of the rapid reaction forces.

The Russian embassy said that the situation in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, where clashes between the army and the SRF are taking place, is restless. At the same time, the diplomatic mission clarified that they did not have data on whether there were victims among the Russians. On April 14, the Sudanese army announced an increase in tension with the rapid reaction forces. After that, the SRF blamed the military for the attack, saying that the soldiers surrounded one of the special forces bases and opened fire with heavy guns. However, the military, on the contrary, accuse the SRF of attacking army posts using various types of weapons.