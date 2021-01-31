The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Ruslan Khomchak filed an application with the Kiev District Administrative Court with a request to cancel the disciplinary sanction based on the results of an official investigation by the country’s Ministry of Defense. This was reported by Ukrainian News Agency with reference to the materials of the court.

Khomchak asks to declare illegal actions of officials of the department during the investigation, the circumstances of which are classified.

It is known that due to the investigation, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Korniychuk and the Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force (Air Force) Sergey Drozdov also applied to the court.

According to the newspaper, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran in November last year issued a severe reprimand to Drozdov and Korniychuk, and the department imposed a disciplinary penalty against Khomchak. In this regard, all three appealed to the court with a request to recognize the orders of the department as illegal and to cancel them.

In December last year, the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine (SBI) indicted Sergei Drozdov, Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force (Air Force) of the country, in a criminal case on the crash of an An-26 military aircraft in the Kharkiv region, of negligence.

On September 25, 2020, an An-26 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kharkiv region. This happened during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the airport. The plane was carrying military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. In total there were 27 people on board, 26 of them died.