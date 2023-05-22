Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny, who was absent from the public, spoke via video link with a blurred background

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, who was absent from the public, spoke via video link with a blurred background at the opening of the International Conference in honor of the Day of Science on May 20. Video posted on YouTube-channel National University “Odessa Law Academy”.

In the footage, the commander-in-chief is dressed in a military field uniform. At the same time, he was not asked a single question, he did not participate in the dialogue.

During the video, Zaluzhny addressed the President of the National University “Odessa Law Academy” Sergey Kivalov with an order to develop new regulations for the legal regulation of the functioning of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including bringing combat immunity and the use of methods of administrative influence into line with international humanitarian law.

Earlier, a representative of the hacker group “Joker DPR” said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny was seriously injured during a missile attack on his headquarters in early May.

The Ukrainian military leader stopped making public appearances after a series of strikes by Russian units on some military facilities in Ukraine.