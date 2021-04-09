“Liberation” of Donbass by force can lead to the death of a large number of people, and therefore is unacceptable for Kiev. Thus, the military version of the development of the conflict on Friday, April 9, was rejected by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Ruslan Khomchak, reports RIA News…

According to Khomchak, at present the priority for the Ukrainian authorities is the political and diplomatic way of resolving the situation in Donbass. At the same time, saving the lives of citizens is in the first place for Kiev, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

He also added that reports about Ukraine’s preparations for an offensive in Donbass are untrue, and called them a provocation.

Earlier on April 9, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that despite the statements about the Russian threat, it was Kiev that was pulling its troops to the contact line in Donbass. She noted that the situation in the south-east of Ukraine remains tense and may aggravate due to the fact that Kiev “continues to live with an illusion about the possibility of a military solution to the conflict.”

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in the region.