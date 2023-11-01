Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny praised the superior electronic warfare systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian aviation

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Vitaly Zaluzhny, praised the Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems and aviation, which are superior to the Ukrainian ones. He spoke about this advantage of the RF Armed Forces in an article for the magazine Economist.

“This is an advantage (of the Russian Air Force – approx. “Tapes.ru”) made it difficult for us to advance. Russian air defense systems are increasingly preventing our planes from flying,” said the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, Russian drones have taken over most of the role of manned aircraft; they perform reconnaissance and air strikes against enemy positions.

Zaluzhny noted that the Russian Federation has modernized electronic warfare systems. “In this area it (Russia – approx. “Tapes.ru”) is superior to us: 65 percent of our jamming stations at the beginning of the war were produced during the Soviet era,” he explained.

The commander-in-chief also indicated in the article that the weapons supplied to Ukraine by the West are not enough. The Ukrainian Armed Forces especially need sensors that use invisible light pulses to detect mines in the ground.

Earlier, Zaluzhny complained about the limited training capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reserves. According to him, there is a problem in Ukrainian legislation that allows citizens to evade their responsibilities.