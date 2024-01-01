The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, praised the efforts of the work teams of the Events Security Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, and their professionalism in implementing the security, organizational and service procedures plan with great professionalism, which resulted in the success of the 2024 New Year celebrations, thanks to the solidarity and cooperation between 55 government and private agencies, In order to organize the event in a way that befits the reputation and position of the Emirate of Dubai, which is a leading and distinguished organization in organizing the largest and largest international events and shows.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri confirmed that the New Year’s celebration is one of the very important events in the Emirate of Dubai, and that the Events Security Committee from the Dubai Police and all partners were keen on preparation, good preparation, and carefully studied implementation and care, in order to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership for Dubai to always be a distinguished global destination. As is usual in organizing such distinguished events, he praised the professional coordination in the 32 locations in the emirate that the celebrations witnessed, and the keenness to facilitate transportation for the public to the places of events, shows, and fireworks safely and smoothly.

