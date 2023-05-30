The authorities insist that they are close to the four brothers lost in the Colombian jungle, despite the fact that they have been missing for 28 days. The special operations commander in charge of the search, Pedro Sánchez, has been very optimistic this Monday: “We believe that we have passed within 200 or 300 meters of them. We have found evidence and we have corroborated it with the GPS, such as when we found the two diapers, one used, that we passed about 100 meters from them. But it is that there, 20 meters away, you can no longer see anything ”, Sánchez said. The visibility problems are due to the denseness of the Amazon jungle, where it is always night and it rains 16 hours a day.

The military has assured that they have found recent traces of the minors thanks to their commandos and the indigenous communities that participate in the search. The indigenous people have a deep knowledge of the jungle and can walk for hours where outsiders are lost. The children – ages 1, 4, 9 and 14 – are and have experience getting into it, which makes the authorities enthusiastic about the chances of finding them.

Sánchez explained on Colombia Hoy Radio that they feel very close. The highest probability, according to him, is that the minors went to the San Jorge River, a completely virgin area where there are no communities. There they were able to head north, towards the Apaporis, the same river on which the plane they were traveling fell on. “This narrows the search,” insisted the uniformed man. The children were flying with their mother, with an indigenous leader who was accompanying them and the pilot, who was the one who notified the control tower that the only engine that this aircraft model has had failed, the Cessna 206.

The area in which they are wanted is as extensive as going from there to Quito, Ecuador, and back. An extensive jungle with the presence of snakes and predatory animals. The trackers have covered 1,250 kilometers of ground. The military has used helicopters to fly over the places where the children are believed to be and have dropped flyers with messages and survival kits. They also have built-in speakers that broadcast the grandmother’s voice in her native language. They even look for them by satellite and with aircraft that detect heat and take pictures 30 centimeters from the ground.

“They are alive; if they were dead, it would have been easier to find them because they would be static and the search canines would have detected them by scent,” said the commander. He ruled out that the children are in the hands of the FARC dissidents, who have a presence in the area. Another theory is that they have been found by uncontacted tribes hidden in the depths of the jungle. A law prevents access to their territories and initiate contact.

2.8 kilometers from where the plane fell, an abandoned camp of the dissidents of Iván Mordisco was found, a FARC guerrilla who did not join the 2016 peace process, but with whom the Petro government hopes to open a dialogue shortly. negotiation process. Sánchez said that they do not believe that the brothers are accompanied by anyone, since the footprints they have found are small. They are sure that the traces are from the oldest, the 13-year-old, who walks barefoot.

At this time about 30 kilometers are tracked. “It’s not like looking for a needle in a haystack; is looking for a tiny flea in a huge rug. It is a supremely inhospitable place, but we keep the faith intact; we embrace the impossible and face adversity”, explained the commander in a very graphic way.

Gustavo Petro has given absolute priority to finding the children. The president even tweeted that they had been found, but it was a false alarm. Colombia continues with its heart in a fist the search, which is about to complete a month. With each passing day the possibility of finding them alive is reduced, but the optimism of the authorities opposes reality.

