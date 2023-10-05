Colonel Baranets spoke about the destruction of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a FAB-1500 bomb

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Soledar was destroyed by a unique Russian FAB-1500 bomb with a unified planning and correction module (UMPC). The weapon was fired from a Su-34 fighter-bomber. Retired colonel Viktor Baranets told Komsomolskaya Pravda about this.

The blow hit the headquarters of the separate tactical group “Soledar”, which was located near the village of Alexandro-Kalinovo.

Result: about 50 members of the Wesseushki (and not only them) were eliminated, about the same number were wounded. Almost all communications equipment, military equipment and strongholds within a radius of one hundred meters have been destroyed Victor Baranetsretired colonel

According to Barants, the successful defeat of the target was made possible thanks to the use of reconnaissance equipment, including on the ground, and the skill of the aircraft crew.

Russian experts note the effectiveness of FAB-1500 with UMPC

According to Captain 1st Rank Vasily Dandykin, the FAB-1500 is three times more powerful and several times cheaper than the Kinzhal missile, and also allows the aircraft to use weapons without entering the enemy’s air defense (air defense) zone.

This allows you to avoid endangering the combat vehicle and crew. At the same time, the hit accuracy is high, which means that this is a new powerful weapon Vasily Dandykincaptain 1st rank

Major General of Aviation, Hero of Russia Sergei Lipovoy noted that the targets of the FAB-1500 are buried objects of the Ukrainian military, primarily command posts, ammunition and armored vehicle depots, fortifications, bunkers and infrastructure located underground.

Photo: Mikhail Voskresensky / RIA Novosti

The use of FAB-1500 with UMPC has been known since September

In September, the Mash Telegram channel, citing a military pilot and the author of the Fighterbomber channel, reported that the Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) used the FAB-1500 bomb with UMPC for the first time during a special operation in Ukraine.

Its launch was considered successful, the crew of the aircraft was nominated for an award. MashTelegram channel

It is noted that the designers had to create new equipment for the ammunition, which made it possible to increase the bomb’s dropping range. The author of the Fighterbomber channel added that the probable circular deflection of the bomb is 5 meters, and the affected area exceeds 2 square kilometers.

Photo: Valentin Kapustin / RIA Novosti

According to him, the Su-34 can carry two FAB-1500 with UMPC, while in the future the aircraft can be armed with three ammunition.

Previously, FAB-500M62 bombs with UMPC were used with the Su-34

Unlike the one and a half ton FAB-1500, these ammunition are three times lighter. As columnists for the American publication The Drive, Thomas Newdick and Tyler Rogoway, wrote in July, the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot understand how the glide bombs used by the Russian Aerospace Forces work.

The authors note that in Kyiv, Russian glide bombs are considered a headache due to their effectiveness, since they allow fighters to hit targets and breach Ukrainian defenses without entering enemy air defense coverage

Later, on the pages of the same publication, an expert in the field of Soviet and Russian aviation, Pyotr Butovsky, stated that the need of the Russian Aerospace Forces for shells with UMPC, which turns unguided bombs into guided ones, will grow.

The author recalled that Russia first presented the UMPC in 2002 at the Farnborough Air Show (UK), where four types of UMPC created by the State Research and Production Enterprise “Basalt” for the FAB-500M-62 air bomb were shown.