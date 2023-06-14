In Odessa, a warehouse was damaged at night, resulting in a fire. This was announced on Wednesday, June 14, by the operational command “South” of the Ukrainian troops.

“Storage room: destruction of 1000 sq. m and a fire on an area of ​​400 sq. m,” reads a posting on the command’s Facebook page (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

On the night of that day, explosions were reported in Odessa. An air alert was declared throughout the region. Sirens also sounded in the Nikolaev, Kirovograd and Poltava regions.

Prior to that, on the night of June 14, explosions were reported in the Dnepropetrovsk region. An air raid alert was also issued in this region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation at the moment did not comment on the information about the explosions and damage to the premises.

The Russian military began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.