Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny: the command requested the mobilization of 500 thousand Ukrainians

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny, denied the words of the country's President Vladimir Zelensky that the General Staff asked to mobilize 500 thousand people. According to him, the military command did not make such a request.

The military command did not make any request for any numbers or the like Valery Zaluzhny Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have certain needs for people in order to cover the needs for military personnel at the front and form new military units. The general did not give specific figures, noting that this is a state secret.

On December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine asked him to mobilize another 450 thousand to 500 thousand people. The head of state explained that there is no understanding yet on rotations and leaves for active military personnel in order to carry out the requested mobilization less painfully.

Zaluzhny said that he would be satisfied with any method of replenishing the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zaluzhny said that he would be satisfied with any method of replenishing the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including sending out electronic summonses.

We welcome any way that will meet our need for people. If we receive them as a result of electronic subpoenas, that will be very good. If this is done in some other way, that's also very good. Valery Zaluzhny Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, the General Staff did not make a proposal to switch to the use of electronic subpoenas.

On December 26, the Ukrainian government submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on improving mobilization and military registration. The document also provides for the distribution of subpoenas through electronic accounts, which all persons liable for military service will be required to create, as well as by e-mail.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that all its citizens must defend Ukraine

Valery Zaluzhny commented on the new draft law on mobilization, emphasizing that all its citizens must defend Ukraine.

This law is precisely for the sake of justice. Everyone must defend Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Citizens of Ukraine liable for military service will have their rights temporarily limited if they fail to appear at the military registration and enlistment office. Among the “temporary measures” in the bill are a ban on leaving the country, on conducting transactions with movable and immovable property, restrictions on driving a car (or other type of transport) and obtaining a license, and restricting the right to dispose of money and valuables. Also, draft dodgers will be prohibited from signing loan agreements, all benefits will be cancelled, and they will be denied services from the state. The lower age limit for mobilization is reduced from 27 to 25 years.

Dismissal from the Armed Forces of Ukraine is possible under certain conditions

Zaluzhny said that dismissal from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after three years of service is possible under certain conditions. According to the commander-in-chief, he understands that the soldiers at the front are in extremely difficult conditions; I would like people to understand how much longer they need to fight.

But this is only possible under certain conditions: if there are no threats at the front, and if there is someone to replace these people in 36 months Valery Zaluzhny Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On December 24, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, admitted that there would be no demobilization until the end of the conflict with Russia. According to him, the authorities are working on this issue legally, legislatively, and technically.

Zaluzhny criticized the work of military registration and enlistment offices

Zaluzhny criticized the work of Ukrainian territorial recruitment centers (TRC), as military registration and enlistment offices are called in Ukraine. He noted that if there were no problems, the issues of the mobilization bill would not have been discussed.

As for the work of the TCC, let's be honest, I am dissatisfied with their work today; if I were satisfied with it, we would not be discussing the issues of the bill Valery Zaluzhny Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief added that work is currently ongoing to change the leadership of the military registration and enlistment offices.

Earlier, the representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Miroslav Gai, said that the military registration and enlistment offices of Ukraine do not take into account the civilian specialties of conscripts. Because of this, the specialists needed by the troops end up in ordinary infantry.