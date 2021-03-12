Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The Al-Ahly Youth Club hall will witness, at 8 pm tomorrow, Saturday, the determination of the champion of the 44th edition of the Men’s Basketball League championship in the third and decisive match between Shabab Al-Ahly and Sharjah, after the Knights won the first leg and the king in the second leg, which forces resort to a third decisive match according to the list, to determine the champion of the season 2020/2021, and the match represents a special kind in light of the changing circumstances that took place in the last two matches, both at the technical and planning levels, as well as some players affected by emergency injuries.

It is expected that the match will be very strong and club, as it is the second consecutive final between the two teams, as the king was able to excel in the final of last season and regained a title he had missed for many years.

The title tonight holds number 44 in the history of the competition that began in 1977, and this tournament has witnessed throughout its history many difficult stops between high and low levels, in the number of participating teams to the extent that there are only 5 clubs in one season, while the current season witnesses the participation of 10 clubs and remained The race is blazing up to tonight’s leg.

Al-Ahly youth are counting on elite team players to regain their title, along with foreign professionals, led by the brothers, Saeed and Muhammad Mubarak, Muhammad and Ahmed Abd al-Latif, and Qais Omar, and American playmaker Brandon Tritch, who has an average of 23 points per game, and the German national team’s focus is Mike Zakir John. 210 cm. ”

On the other hand, national coach Abdul Hamid Ibrahim is armed to preserve the championship title and won the eighth historic title of Sharjah in the league, against internationals Jassim Mohammed, Omar Khaled and the brilliant Rashid Nasser, along with American Taylor Wilkerson, who previously won with Sharjah the Gulf Champions League 2018 double. And 2019, next to last season’s league, while compatriot Justin Brunel will miss the injury.

The last match in the second leg witnessed the brilliance of Abdul Hamid Ibrahim, Sharjah coach in his management of the match against the big mistakes made by the Italian coach for Shabab Al-Ahly, and the last confrontation played the strong defensive part of the two teams, which affected the offensive side, and the match came out on that day with a score of 72/70 for the king, which is a scoring percentage. Weak from the two big teams.