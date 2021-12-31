The coming year 2022: the Rai 1 New Year’s Eve location. What is Terni, where is it

What is the location of The year that will come, the traditional New Year’s Eve show on Rai 1 conducted by Amadeus? We tell you right away: this is Terni, in the heart of Umbria. In particular, the show will take place at the steel mills, a symbol of work and restart. From Umbria, the green heart of Italy, a territory that year after year gains attention even beyond the border for its beauty. The public will be invited to spend December 31 full of fun, serenity and joy. Thus Terni, with its extraordinary landscape surrounded by woods, villages and unique places in the world such as the Marmore Falls, with its history and traditions, from about 9 pm, as soon as the end-of-year message from the President of the Republic is over , will host an event for over four hours that will bring together great guests, surprises and lots of music.

Conducting this time again at The Year to Come we find Amadeus, with the forays of John Vignola and Marcella Sullo from the back stage with interviews on Radio1 live broadcast and Emanuela Aureli, Umbrian doc, with her sympathy will guide viewers to discover the most suggestive of one of the greenest regions of Italy.

Cast: guests and singers

We’ve seen the location where The Year To Come 2022 takes place, but what is the cast? The program ‘orchestrated’ by Amadeus will have an exceptional cast, with many guests and singers loved by the public. Massimo Ranieri, Loredana Bertè, Achille Lauro, Orietta Berti, Raf, Cristiano Malgioglio, Clementino, Rkomi, Nek, Donatella Rettore, Fausto Leali, the Guidonia twins, Alba Parietti, Edorado Vianello, Corona, will go up on the stage set up at the Terni steelworks. Los Locos and, for the little ones, the protagonists of the successful animated television series by Rai YoYo Pinocchio & Friends. The presence of Gigi D’Alessio jumps due to Covid.