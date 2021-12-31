The coming year 2022 streaming and live TV: where to see the Rai 1 New Year’s Eve

The year to come 2022 is the traditional appointment with the Rai 1 New Year’s Eve, broadcast tonight, 31 December 2021, from 9 pm with the conduction of Amadeus to welcome the new year. Many guests for over four hours of great music and entertainment. The location chosen for the occasion is Terni, in Umbria, and its steel mills, a symbol of work and restart. But where to see the coming year 2022, the New Year’s show on Rai 1, live on TV and in streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

On TV

Appointment on Rai 1 this evening, Friday 31 December 2021, at 9 pm with Amadeus and many guests from the Terni steel mills. Rai 1 is visible at key 1 of the digital terrestrial, also in HD on channel 501. Also live on the radio on Rai Radio1, with John Vignola and Marcella Sullo from the back stage to interview the guests of L’anno checome 2022. In addition, our compatriots abroad will be able to follow the show on the Rai Italia channel. The protagonists of the traditional Rai1 New Year’s Eve party will be on the screens of the United States starting at 12 in the Los Angeles area and from 15 in those of New York, while in Argentina and Brazil from 5 pm. At 10 pm it will be the turn of South Africa with Johannesburg in the front row while in China the broadcast will be at 4 in the morning and in Australia three hours later.

The coming year 2022 live streaming

If you are not at home, no problem. You can toast to 2022 with The Year that will also come in live streaming on Rai Play, the free app available on PCs, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. All you need is an internet connection to access the live broadcast of Rai 1. You can retrieve the performances of the show’s guests from Terni at any time thanks to the on demand function.