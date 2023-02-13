soccer

Jacub Jankto, Sparta Prague midfielder, on loan from Spanish club Getafe, came out with a video posted on his Instagram profile: “I’m gay and I don’t want to hide anymore,” says the 27-year-old Czech player, formerly of Ascoli , Udinese and Sampdoria: “Like everyone else, I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have friends. I have a job that I have done to the best of my ability, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion. Like everyone else, I too want to live my life in freedom. Without fear. Without prejudice. Without violence. But with love”.



00:44