A decade ago in Moscow I interviewed the last survivors of the Stalinist gulag, including Susanna Pechuro. Susanna was arrested in the late 1940s, when she was 17, along with her boyfriend. After Stalin’s death, Susanna, then 23, was released. The young woman then restored her health, but she never recovered from the news about the arbitrary execution of her boyfriend. When the perestroika, Susanna was one of those who founded Memorial, the NGO whose main objective was to preserve the memory of the abuses of Stalinism. The day I met her, she told me that in her 80s she was still working with Memorial and she introduced me to her grandson, a student who was continuing her grandmother’s work. “I don’t trust Putin, he’s a product of Stalinism,” Susanna whispered to me as she saw me off at the door.

I remembered his words two years ago when Putin banned the Memorial, after having closed the doors of all the monuments erected to remember the Stalinist tyranny, such as Perm-36, a camp that had been turned into a gulag museum. The destruction of memory was set in motion when the Russian president came to power. However, today’s Russia, at war with the Ukraine, goes well beyond the annihilation of memory: it has begun to raise new gulags.

A few days ago, the Associated Press denounced that there is evidence of at least 40 internment camps in the territory of Russia and Belarus, in addition to 63 camps and prisons, both declared and unofficial, in the territories that Russia has occupied in Ukraine, in the which are some 10,000 Ukrainian prisoners. the russian group gulagu.net, which from Paris monitors human rights and carries out prison supervision, also has evidence of those thousands of Ukrainian civilians, detained on Russian territory or in the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, imprisoned without documents and without being declared prisoners of war, which makes them statusless under Russian law. The authorities force them to wear Russian military uniforms —by the way, of sizes much larger than their figures— which make them targets of possible attacks. A former Ukrainian city councilor was shuffling around in boots five sizes too big for him, the Associated Press reported.

The regime in these camps is modeled after the Soviet-era gulags described in their memoirs by Evgenia Guinzburg, Alexandr Solzhenitsyn, Margarete Buber-Neumann and other ex-prisoners, women and men, Russians and foreigners. Prisoners are woken before dawn, then line up for a single lavatory and then loaded, under pointed guns, onto cattle trailers. After being unloaded, these men and women spend the next 12 or more hours digging trenches and other fortifications for the Russian army occupying their country. Most of the year, with freezing temperatures, they arrive at the end of the workday exhausted and with hands that look like disfigured ice claws.

According to Associated Press investigations, near Zaporizhia, a large group of arrested Ukrainian civilians are digging mass graves. Those who refuse receive a bullet in the forehead. As in the Soviet gulag, the families of the prisoners do not receive news about them. The arbitrariness that reigned in Stalin’s time, one of the most difficult facets to bear because nothing was predictable or obeyed any logic, has also been reestablished in those fields. Anyone can be detained just for speaking Ukrainian, wearing a headband with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, or for no reason at all and sent to these labor camps without any prior trial. According to historian Anne Applebaum, “like the Soviet gulag, this network of camps is not temporary and if the Ukrainians fail to recapture the usurped territory, the gulag will expand.” Last January, the Associated Press found detailed plans for the construction of those new gulags; Its construction should be completed in 2026.

From all of the above it is clear that Putin seeks the formulas of the Stalinist system to establish a regime of terror in Russia, in addition to having free labor. And just like Soviet communism, Putin is vindictive: he not only forces prisoners to do grueling work in terrible conditions, but punishes them in the worst way: by working for the enemy and against his own people.

Susanna and the other survivors I interviewed in Moscow told me that what is essential to being able to meet the grueling workday and to survive in general is having a clear conscience and enjoying the feeling that their work will serve society. In the coming Russian gulag—and in the one that already exists—not even this last resource of humanity, this last redoubt of dignity, is granted to the prisoners.

Monika Zgustova she is a writer; her latest novel is We looked better in the dark (Gutenberg Galaxy).