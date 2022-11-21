In the last almost five years –since the end of 2017–, here I documented abundant signs that pointed not only to the destruction of the INE, but to the establishment of a tyranny headed by López Obrador.

Today, when we will attend the first four years of the management of AMLO, Not only have all the warnings formulated here been fulfilled, but a large part of society responds with expressions of anger such as the massive protest on November 13 last.

However, faced with the social reaction of anger and repudiation of Obrador’s bad government, the “beloved leader” responded like a “wounded animal” and in the next few hours we will see a decisive step towards the establishment of the lopista dictatorship; the final blow to the INE from the Legislative power, in addition to a vengeful “countermarch”.

And everything is ready for the majority of legislators of Morena –and her allies–, violate the Constitution and –through secondary laws–, kill the INE, while a rude assembly will lead to thousands who will proclaim the permanence of workshop in the power

And dead the INE, the dictatorship of workshop he will have a free way, be it through the re-election of the dictator, be it through the establishment of a Maximato.

And it is that the tyrant López has control of the institutions of the State; he subdued the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches, which will lead to one of the most scandalous constitutional violations in history.

For this reason, today we begin a series of three installments, in which we remember, step by step, each of the signs that López Obrador would lead us to the constitutional crisis that we are experiencing today and that, unfortunately, few wanted to see at the time.

In the Political Itinerary of April 3, 2018, titled the same as today: “The Coming Dictatorship,” I pointed out that the presidential candidate, López Obrador, had reacted indignantly to a video warning that if he won the presidential election – -July of that 2018–, Mexico would experience a process of democratic weakening in the style of Venezuela.

And it is that the scandalous way in which Héctor Díaz Polanco, Yeidckol Polevnsky, René Bejarano and Dolores Padierna –among many other “morenistas” from the first circle– promoted the annexation of Mexico “to the successful model Chavista from Venezuela”.

In response and on more than one occasion -in different interviews-, López Obrador himself had said that in Venezuela “a real democracy is lived”, not like Mexican democracy which, according to him “is a simulation”.

That is why I demonstrated, with facts, that even in his capacity as presidential candidate the entire “lopezobradorista” apparatus was working to create the conditions to take the first step towards a dictatorship like the Venezuelan one.

And I said that the first step was a systematic attack on basic liberties; one of them freedom of expression.

That’s how I said it: “Do you doubt it? The evidence goes.

“1.- In recent days Federico Arreola, owner of Sendero del Peje, issued a “line” so that the “pejismo” of the entire country understand who the ‘good and bad’ journalists, writers, columnists and opinion-makers are; that is, the journalists and critics who, according to AMLO’s main employee, must be read or attacked. Weren’t those the first signs of the Castro and Chávez dictatorships?

“two.- In reality it is a vulgar déjàvu of other elections. And it is enough to remember that in 2006, in the run-up to that year’s presidential election, Arreola himself went to different media outlets to ask the owners of those outlets for “the head” of journalists such as Jorge Fernández Menéndez and Ricardo Alemán, among others. Today history repeats itself.

“3.- In the weekly Proceso –parochial page of the lopista creed–, the fanatical cartoonists “of the stable” Obrador, “Helguera” and “Hernández”, lent their lines to sow hatred against some critics of AMLO. In a cartoon that sows hatred and attacks “sacred freedom in democracy” -freedom of expression–, the “moneros” draw Pablo Hiriart and Ricardo Alemán with a canine body, accompanied by a reproach for criticizing AMLO. Hate against those who think differently, who question, criticize and disagree. Weren’t those the first signs of the dictatorship of Castro and Chávez?

“4.- Anyone who wants to can do the following experiment. Search the networks for the video in which it is shown that Obrador’s closest collaborators promote converting Mexican democracy to the Venezuelan model. Once the video is located, “move it” on Facebook or Twitter with the label or at sign of one of the journalists that Federico Arreola classified as harmful to AMLO. The result is amazing. A beating, followed by distortion or hacking of the video. Dictatorial persecution.

“5.- Among the pages “thrown” by intolerant Lopez Obradoristas who flood networks and digital networks, there are some related to the candidacy of Margarita Zavala, in addition to others such as “Chochos”, “Letra Roja”, “La Otra Opinión”, “Pinche Metro”, “Special Operations Mexico” and more.

“6.- In all cases the distinctive sign is intolerance to criticism, to different thinking, to dissent and, above all, a fundamental freedom in democracy is attacked; the Liberty of expression.

“7.- The attacks on basic freedoms by AMLO bots number in the thousands. Hours ago, the historian Enrique Crauze moved a tweet contrasting the violence of AMLO fans, with the love that the presidential candidate preaches. The response was insane.

“8.- You may believe it or not, but the first step of any dictatorship is the persecution of critics and the cancellation of freedom of expression, the hatred against those who question and think differently, the segregation of “bad” and “good” journalists. Do you dare to say that we are not on the verge of a dictatorship? At the time” (End of quote).

As everyone knows, the persecution of journalists critical of AMLO’s failure has been one of the most obvious signs of the Lopista dictatorship, followed by the rude propaganda nicknamed “the mornings”, which is nothing more than an endless stream of lies, falsehoods , defamation and slander against critics.

In that case, in the Political Itinerary of July 10, 2018 -a few days after López’s victory–, we dealt with the issue.

This is what he said on that occasion: “The true “poisoned message” of the “morning” is in full view of all. It turns out that Obrador showed what will be “the carrot and the stick” to the big electronic media –radio and television grouped in the CIRT–, and that they have given rude signs of abjection to the power of a single man.

“And it is that the virtual president said: “We are going to have direct communication. I am going to speak with the media, with the companies, so that they help us transmit these messages and that you can ask about any matter…”

“How are we to understand that propaganda? It means that we Mexicans will have a “National Network” –on radio and television–, every morning, where the new president will say what he pleases on the subject that interests him, with no other reply than that of the reporters.

“And how will communication between the media and power impact? That is the secret of the “poison message”.

“It turns out that through the big media –radio and TV–, the new president will speak directly with the citizens, in colloquial language and –with this–, he will turn around the hierarchy of the news, to the interpretation of the analysts and, of course, to the critics.

“In other words. By using a daily “National Network” through electronic media, the new president will turn the press into his main adversary and competitor -especially the critical press-, which he will fight through his direct messages on the radio and television.

“Who, among the big private television and radio networks, will dare to say “no” to the president who has absolute power? we will return to

time of the rude worship of the President in the media. And woe to anyone who refuses to accommodate him because then he will be considered an enemy of the regime and will be treated as such. Thus began the control of the media in Venezuela!

“And if you still doubt, between 2012 and 2015, Cristina Fernández, the president of Argentina, made 96 national channels. Rafael Correa, from Ecuador, made 666 national channels in his term as president. And between 2013 and 2014, Nicolás Maduro, the dictator of Venezuela, made 355 national channels.

“López Obrador proposes, in his six-year term, 1,825 national channels. That is, one daily. More than any dictator…! Is a dictatorship being prepared or not…? to time”. (End of quote)

Were we right or not?

Today the persecution of critics and the cancellation of basic freedoms such as expression, in addition to López’s “mornings”, are two of the pillars on which Obrador built the destruction of the lNE.

But we will deal with the INE tomorrow.

to time.