Supported by the House of Representatives, informateur Mariëtte Hamer put Mark Rutte (VVD) and Sigrid Kaag (D66) to work last Tuesday to write a proposal for coalition negotiations with other parties. There was one indication at the time that this piece will be more than an “outline document.”

The two party leaders took secondaries with them on their first appointment, including the two financial specialists from the political groups: Mark Harbers (VVD) and Steven van Weyenberg (D66). This indicates that the two formation teams will also be working with spreadsheets and calculators in the coming weeks. How much money do they want to allocate for desired investments in health care, education, infrastructure, the rule of law and defence? How much should climate and nitrogen policy cost? And – on the revenue side – what will the widely desired new tax system look like? And related to this: how can the complicated and controversial allowance system be reformed responsibly? Van Weyenberg already made a radical proposal for this last year.

It helped that on the same Tuesday the Central Planning Bureau (CPB) presented new economic prospects. And they are beneficial. From the so-called June estimate shows that the Dutch economy is recovering quickly from the severe corona crisis of the past fifteen months. Unemployment will remain relatively low in the coming years and tax revenues will recover quickly.

That means that the deep holes that the pandemic left in public finances are also filling up again. Both the budget deficit and the national debt have risen sharply since last year. That budget balance – the ratio between income and expenditure – will go from -5.9 percent of GDP this year to -0.8 percent at the end of the next cabinet term, in 2025. “A small deficit,” the CPB noted dryly. . The government debt is also moving in the right direction: from 58 percent this year to 53.4 percent in 2022. The combination of a modest budget deficit and economic growth of around 3 percent will automatically reduce the national debt further.

These favorable expectations about government finances are good news for the negotiators of the VVD and D66. Tens of billions are available, at least on paper, for the many precious wishes that just about all political parties have – even after the tens of billions that the current government has already invested in all support measures. The government debt may rise slightly in absolute numbers, to 522 billion in 2025, but because the relative debt is increasingly below the European budgetary norm of 60 percent, the fiscal space is also increasing in hard euros. The Netherlands could increase its national debt with impunity by 33 billion next year, in 2025 even by 65 billion.

Since last year, there have been voices among economists and within the European Union to let go of the strict budgetary norms in any case: if the economy picks up and interest rates remain low, higher government debt is no longer as problematic as it was in the years when the tight monetary straitjacket in the eurozone was conceived. With a more lenient government debt standard of 70 or 80 percent, the budgetary room for a next cabinet would increase exponentially.

“Don’t pass the bill”

Only: it is not said that this is politically desirable, let alone that it is easy to find agreement. VVD and CDA in particular continue to insist on sound budgetary policy. Mark Rutte pointed in his conversations with Hamer to ‘the importance of financial frameworks’. And CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Finance, “does not want to pass the bill on to the next generation”. While progressive parties want to let the reins loose. PvdA leader Lilianne Ploumen said in her conversations with informateur Hamer that she wants an ‘investment cabinet’, in which ‘social needs come first and not the budgetary framework’.

The CPB and earlier also the advisory officials of the Study Group on Budgets certainly see room for one-off expenditure that can help the Netherlands out of the crisis. The European recovery fund can also be called upon for this or, in our own country, the Growth Fund set up by Hoekstra and former VVD minister Eric Wiebes. But they do not think it wise to burden the state treasury with additional structural expenditure.

According to these advisory bodies, if a next cabinet would indeed want higher salaries for education and healthcare staff, or would like to further reduce the burden on the middle class, then funding must be found for this in the budget. In the formulation of the CPB: “Structural intensifications and tax cuts should be balanced with cutbacks or tax increases elsewhere in the budget.”

Cutbacks and tax increases are not an attractive message for VVD and D66 to present to other parties in a draft coalition agreement.

