Thursday, December 14, 2023, 08:57

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This isn't said enough so I feel compelled to insist on it: comics are literature. In fact, it can even be said that some classic titles are high literature, which can be looked at face to face without cringing at the great narrative authors that we have all studied at school or university.. And I won't get off this donkey!

Luckily, we live in a time in which more and more people recognize that illustrated stories are an art form that does not have to envy other genres, and that even has clear advantages over other formats. To begin with, the comic allows a wide creative freedom, it is read much faster and is a fantastic tool to introduce the little ones to the world of reading..

Yes indeed! The topics discussed in comics are not always funny, as is the case with one of the most beloved comics in Spain, Mortadelo y Filemón. Beyond the pure graphic novel, Comics increasingly offer the most varied themes and do not shy away from dealing with certain aspects of reality..

We must leave prejudices behind and get our hands on the latest manga, the next issue of your favorite European series or finish your American staple collection.

And I'm not getting involved anymore! I leave you with what is truly interesting: my selection of comics so you can enjoy these holidays like a dwarf.

Scott Pilgrim Case



Many fans of this comic series were looking forward to this reissue to have one of the geekiest series in history in this incredible pack. Besides, With the release of her television series from Netflix, there will be many more who want to know everything that surrounds the enigmatic Ramona and how Scott and his gang of friends will deal with each of those challenging encounters.. For me it is already a classic that should not be missing on your shelf so… Get it on Amazon for €47.45!

The Boys Comprehensive







Another of the most anticipated reissues is this one of the comic series The Boys, which has just revealed the trailer for its live-action adaptation for Prime Video. A comic that lets you see the other side of superheroes in a very real world where you won't know which side to take. I won't lie to you if I tell you that I think they are one of the comics that I have enjoyed the most in recent years. Get it at La Casa del Libro for €43.70.

Comprehensive Blacksad







A classic of one of the most critically acclaimed crime novel-themed comics that, without a doubt, continues to be a success. In this series you will live the world of an anthropomorphic society where you will witness everything that detective John Blacksad discovers.. You will be surprised to know that this series is created by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, two Spanish artists who have given birth to an authentic work of art in graphic novel format. Full color pages for these 5 volumes included in the pack at a price of €46.55 on Amazon.

Kaiju 8







A few weeks ago this special format, known as Startet Set, arrived in all bookstores. with which you can have in your hand the first 3 volumes of one of the best-selling manga in Japan and which is also having a great reception in Spain. Its anime version has recently been announced for next year and, from now on, it will be one of the most successful series of the season. In order not to spoil too much of the plot, I will tell you that you will see how a very normal guy, with a rather undesirable job, becomes something truly surprising. Get it on Amazon for €24.22.

Attack on Titan Comprehensive







Finally, Norma Editorial has just launched this new version where, in addition to having an exquisite layout, the first 3 volumes of one of the best-selling and most acclaimed manga in history are compiled. Now that the series has finally come to an end (beware of spoilers) it may be time to pick up this manga for your collection.. A unique story with characters that will leave you trapped from the first chapter. It's one of my favorite mangas of all time so… I recommend it! Its price is €23.27 at La Casa del Libro.