The comedians: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 31 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Le comiche, an Italian film from 1990 directed by Neri Parenti, will be broadcast. It is the first film of a trilogy that stars Paolo Villaggio and Renato Pozzetto as a couple, followed by Le comiche 2 and Le nuova comiche. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Two modest comedians fleeing in front of a locomotive “come out” from the cinema screen and find themselves involved in daily adventures. Restorers in a church where a wedding is celebrated, end up upsetting the spouses, the guests and the rite itself. Hired by a gas station attendant, they are shown to be stunned by destroying the gas station. So at a hotel in the Alps where, again due to the breakdowns caused as touts of a foaming floor cleaning machine, they are obliged by the owner to be a kitchen cleaner to pay for the damage. Impassive, the two become funeral directors (still in trouble) to go on to collect small accidents on a beach full of vacationers and end up as the double of two Sicilian mafia, who have destined them to die killed in their place. The adventures will end only with the re-entry of the screen, of the cinema as people leave because the show is over.

The comedians: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Comics, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is all the information in detail:

Paolo Villaggio: Paolo; mafia boss

Renato Pozzetto: Renato; mafia boss

Enzo Cannavale: the priest

Fabio Traversa: Mario, the groom

Alessandra Casella: Domitilla, the bride

Sal Borgese: the gas station attendant

Giovanni Cianfriglia: the “manesco” truck driver

Renato D’Amore: the owner of the hotel

Gian: Amilcare, the jealous husband

Tiziana Pini: Amilcare’s wife

Ennio Antonelli: the pizza chef

Giampaolo Saccarola: the henchman of the two bosses

Andrea Belfiore: the stripper of the night club

Streaming and tv

Where to see the comics live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 31 December 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it.