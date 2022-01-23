Mephis Depay’s season is not turning out the way both the club and the player would like. Memphis fell on his feet on his arrival in Barcelona and having his compatriot Ronald Koeman as coach made his stay much easier. With Xavi the player does not finish starting and he is being more of a protagonist off the pitch than on it. Injuries and lack of competitive rhythm are not letting him show his best level now. We saw it in the last game against Real Madrid.
The latest news from Depay comes from the hand of a fan. You won’t believe it. The player was leaving training and fans were waiting at the exit to take routine photos with the players. Memphis sees that they are recording him, rolls down the window and asks the fan for the phone. See the end.
He takes the fan’s phone and leaves him without it. Laughing about the fan with Memphis who was left without a phone. Where would this hobbyist’s phone end up?
The culé fans are eager to see again the great level of Memphis on the pitch, because in these times of crisis for FC Barcelona, every contribution is necessary.
