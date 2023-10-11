Exciting news for pop culture lovers in Mexico! The Comic Con Experience (CCXP), a festival that has left its mark in Brazil, will arrive in our country next year. This celebration of comics, movies and television series promises to be an unforgettable event.

OCESA and Omelete Studios have come together to make this long-awaited event possible. The CCXP Mexico It will feature the presence of prominent artists and celebrities, including movie stars, video game industry leaders and comic masters, as well as the most talented and popular cosplayers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in panels and talks with actors, directors and producers of the most acclaimed series and films. Among the confirmed guests are renowned figures such as Humberto Ramos (Spider-Man), Rafael Grampá (Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham) and Ivan Reis (Green Lantern, Justice League). And that’s not all! It is said that around 30 Hollywood actors will be present.

The appointment is scheduled for May 3 to 5, 2024 at the Citibanamex Center, located in Mexico City. Ticket prices will be announced before the end of October 2023 and ticket pre-sale will begin on December 11.

Via: Soups

Editor’s note: It sounds like a great event, I hope it surpasses what we have seen at the conventions we have year after year. Personally I really enjoyed the last edition of La Mole with the Bandai stand giving away Gundams to assemble and the concert of the Northern Shinigami.