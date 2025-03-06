The Comic-Con de San Diego He has chosen the city of Malaga as headquarters for its first massive event in Europe. The Andalusian city will host thousands of people who share their passion for comics, video games and cinema or science fiction series.

This will be the first time that the convention leaves the United States and is established on the Costa del Sol. Something that has cost “almost a year” of conversation between the property of the Comic-Con and the Junta de Andalucía, through Andalusian tourism, the Andalusian digital agency and the City of Malaga, as collected by the South newspaper.

According to Comic’s own website, the event will be held in July, specifically among the 24,25,26 and 27 days, and will take place at the Palacio de Feriasreports the aforementioned medium. These are the only data known in this regard, since the official presentation of the Convention will be held next Monday, March 10 at the Miramar Hotel and Santiago Segura as a master of ceremonies, he points out for his part The Spanish.

Comic-with is a phenomenon that goes beyond comics. Every year, more than 100,000 people attend the event held in San Diego (California) in which in addition to presenting the novelties of Marvel, DC or Star WarsHollywood studies and platforms streamingas Disney, Netflix and HBOThey are also present.

Even so, this is not the first event that Malaga hosts with these characteristics. La Freakcon, its regional convention, It attracted more than 45,000 attendees in its latest edition. This year is celebrated on May 24 and 25 at the Palacio de Congresos de Torremolinos.