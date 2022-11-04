Goldilocks experimented with three beds until she found the perfect one to sleep in. This is not exactly the purpose of the tale, which features a curly-haired girl who, by mistake, enters a bear house and tests the beds until she finds a comfortable one. But it works as an analogy to show that finding a mattress is no easy task. The wrong choice, in addition to customer complaints, generates logistical challenges and makes an operation that is no longer very cheap, given the volume and weight of the products. Plumatex, one of the main national mattress manufacturers, outlines a plan to solve these problems – of choice and operation – while seeking to maintain the growing performance of recent years, when more than a place to sleep, the bed became an office. with the pandemic and the strengthening of the home office. With revenues of R$ 450 million in 2021, the company focuses on customer diversification, salespeople training and, contrary to other sectors, physical sales.

The mattress industry was one of the economic beneficiaries of the pandemic. According to the CEO of Plumatex and president of the Brazilian Association of Mattresses, Rodrigo Melo, even with two months of stoppage, the company grew 20% in 2020 and maintained a good level until the second half of 2021, when it decreased, until reaching 2022 parked. The projections are that the demand of the sector has fallen 25% this year. With a more challenging consumption scenario, Plumatex’s objective is to equal last year’s revenue and develop from the reformulation of internal direction.

Family business, in recent years it has been professionalized and started to strengthen customer-focused service — in Plumatex’s case, it’s B2B. With advice from César Souza, creator of the concept of clientivity, the company made progress in training the sales team and in the efficiency of the factories, with an eye on the quality of the final product and service. Within this strategy is the diversification of its commercial partners, currently dominated by Magalu, which accounts for 40% of sales. With the other customers made up of smaller retailers, the plan is to offer training to salespeople through their representatives, enabling more knowledge of the product and greater return on sales. “I want to have shopkeepers who will form commercial partnerships with our company so that we can develop a more efficient, low-cost channel model that brings the final consumer a better quality and more accessible product,” said Melo.

“For the mattress business, online has to be a means, not the end” Rodrigo Melo CEO of Plumatex.

In this strengthening of physical points of sale comes a new challenge typical of our times: online sales. In the executive’s view, for the sector, the key to sales must be the store, as they allow experimentation and reduce problems, complaints and logistics costs for returns and exchanges. “For the mattress business, online has to be a means, it cannot be the end,” said Melo. With this, the omnichannel strategy of companies and the consumer’s maturity to understand more about the product they want to buy enters.

INVESTMENTS In its logistics operation, Plumatex follows two paths. The first is to operate with its own logistics, with a fleet of 220 vehicles. And the second with decentralized production. Born in Anápolis (GO), the company is present in four more states – Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia and Maranhão. The geographic scope is to give more capillarity and make the flow of products cheaper. As mattresses and bases are heavy and take up a lot of space, taking them across the country by road implies expensive freight. Therefore, producing regionally is an alternative, in addition to strengthening the operation in the region. In this expansion, a new factory in the South region is planned for 2023, with an investment of US$ 25 million, considering equipment, fleet, employees and training. Thus, Plumatex is able to deliver its products to 22 states, with 95% of its own logistics.

To strengthen its operation, in August it invested US$ 2 million for the right to explore a forest for five years, guaranteeing the raw material for the base of its beds, the so-called boxes, which represent 30% of revenues. The investment is justified as a guarantee of raw material, since in Melo’s view and experience, “the large wood forests are committed to the large industries”, which can make their production difficult. In addition, the forest adds to Plumatex’s sustainability initiatives, as it guarantees the carbon sequestration of its operation.

With more than 580 types of mattresses, Plumatex has followed a path to facilitate the purchase decision and ensure that the product responsible for housing the more than 23 years that people spend sleeping is the ideal one.