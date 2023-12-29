Comedy Woman star Sysoeva said that her colleagues were wary of her

The star of the comedy show Comedy Woman, comedian Nadezhda Sysoeva spoke about her relationship with her colleagues on the project. In an interview with Andrey Predelin, available on YouTubeshe admitted that other participants in the project were wary of her.

“I don’t think the girls treated me in any negative way. They were wary, I was quite strange to everyone, so mysterious,” Sysoeva spoke about her relationships with other Comedy Woman participants. At the same time, the comedian noted that she did not do anything bad to her colleagues.

Sysoeva clarified that from the Comedy Woman team only comedian Ekaterina Varnava treated her well. “Katya is just such a person, she has a sense of solidarity, empathy for a person, no matter what kind of person he is. All my life, as long as I’ve known her, I’ve observed that she likes to help people,” she concluded.

Earlier, Russian actress and former Comedy Woman participant Natalia Medvedeva said that the show would not return to the air, as it might be difficult for the stars of the project to maintain the same level and not lose face.

Comedy Woman has been broadcast on TNT since 2008. The program was suspended in 2019. The project was finally closed in 2020.