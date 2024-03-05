Culiacán, Sinaloa. Five women are deceived by the same man: the wife, the best friend, the lover, the buchona, the lawyer and the attorney. One of them is the one who believes she has committed the perfect crime, but now the five turn out to be an alliance in order to distribute the inheritance that could leave them millionaires or behind bars.

This is the history of the play 'Daughters of their mother' which arrives this Wednesday, March 6 with two performances in Culiacán, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., at the MIA theater. “There are going to be guaranteed laughs, because the truth is that the work is very nice, you laugh from beginning to end,” he says. Lourdes Munguiaone of the actresses in the cast, to DEBATE.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Chaos between women

About 10 years ago, the director and producer Gabriel Varela premiered this staging and now reunites its stellar cast, which includes Patricia Reyes Spíncola, Laura Flores, Aylín Mujica, Nora Velázquez, Anette Cuburu, Lourdes Munguíaamong others, seeking to repeat the success.

“Gabriel brought us together again because he knew it was a guaranteed success, because of how fun the play is and our mission is to totally entertain, to have people have a great time for two hours, to have fun, to relax. The theater of comedy is for all people, they should bring their mothers, their boyfriend, their lover, whoever they want, but they should go and have fun for two hours with this sensational play,” he says. Munguia via telephone.

In the staging, the beautiful actress plays a defense lawyer, who has to be in the middle of the chaos that occurs in the story. “These 'mother's daughters' get into a pretty big mess and I have to save them from that. I turn to all my friends, the state attorney, I have a colleague who is also her mother's daughter so dammit! “things are going to burn,” he says.

Lourdes Munguía appreciates the reception that the work has had in the north of the country. Photo: Courtesy

The star of soap operas such as 'Lying to Live' and 'When I Fall in Love' says she is excited about her arrival in Culiacán, after seeing the great reception they have received on their tour of the north of the country, and whose applause from the public Monterrey, Durango, Chihuahua, among others, “it has been extraordinary, people laugh out loud,” Munguía emphasizes.

“We have already visited about 15 cities and we are happy because people are having fun, relaxing, grateful to have this moment to not think about anything other than the nonsense that occurs to us in the scenes, that is due to the direction of Gabriel Varela, who has always made comedy, and comedy is made to make fun of our own tragedies, so we add a little bit of politics, a little bit of singing, a little bit of dancing,” adds Lourdes Munguía.

'Daughters of their mother' will be presented tomorrow, Wednesday, and tickets are already on sale at the box office or the New Ticket website, with prices ranging from 605 to 935 pesos.