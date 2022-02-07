Genoa – “F.tolar não enche barriga ”is a Portuguese proverb, evidently unknown to Mourinho, which means: speaking does not fill the belly. With the usual presumption of the man he always gets, the “Special Once” (special once, long ago), in the post-game press conference, prey to the usual delirium of “ùbris”, he missed yet another opportunity to keep quietperhaps at the cost of appearing an imbecile, and he preferred to rant, thus dispelling any doubts.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS