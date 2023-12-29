Saturday, December 30, 2023, 00:16



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

'The Comedy Club' remained on the air for no more and no less than twelve seasons. Produced by Globomedia, the show, which was the precursor of stand-up in our country, ran on four different networks -Telecinco, La 2, Antena 3 and La Sexta-, between 1999 and 2017, and had up to six presenters: from Javier Veiga to Ana Morgade, passing through Emilio Aragón, El Gran Wyoming, Eva Hache or Alexandra Jiménez. Now, the legendary program returns for 'Felix Año Neox', the special that the network produces every year to celebrate, in its own fun way, the end of the year.

It will be this Saturday and within a complete menu in which humor and surprises will be the main ingredients of the two dishes of the night: first the 'prime time' special of the emblematic space, which will be presented for the first time by Dani Mateo, and then the usual pre-bells with which Neox says goodbye to the year, which on this occasion will be presented by the stylist Josie and the comedian and presenter Valeria Ros.

Thus, this edition of 'The comedy club', which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the moment in which the program began to be broadcast on Antena 3, will start at 10:15 p.m. and among its stand-up comedians will be Valeria Ros herself, Txabi Franquesa, Iñaki Urrutia, LaLaChus and Lamine Thior. The special has been planned as a 'roast' in which the comedians will go on stage divided into two sides, some will be the enthusiasts of this epic of the year and others will be the 'haters'. All of them will review the comical situations that arise during these typical Christmas dates. In addition, it will also give way to classic monologues from the program that have previously addressed these topics: company dinners, Christmas carols, the lottery, gifts, messages and congratulations, the ringing of bells…

For their part, Josie and Valeria Ros will be in charge of taking the pre-grapes from Puerta del Sol, in a live broadcast that will begin in Neox from 11:45 p.m. For both the fashion stylist and the comedian, it will be the first time they face the chain's now traditional pre-campaigns. But Josie will also be able to feel one night before the emotion that she has experienced for eight years as an advisor for the dresses that Cristina Pedroche wears since the bells of Antena 3.