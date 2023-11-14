In 1904, in an article published in the newspaper The Impartial, Azorín explained that for centuries many farmers in Castile were bothered by trees, cut them down, and were convinced that the water was not good for their crops. The cultural analyst Raúl Minchinela remembered it in the prologue of the first album ranciofactstitled Efectiviwonder (Astiberri Ediciones, 2014). And he added: “That is an example of the wisdom of brother in law”. And what is rancid, brother in law? “Outdated expressions, tempered behaviors, hackneyed clichés ad nauseam, moldy situations”, according to Pedro Vera, graphic humorist and author of the ranciofacts.

Almost a decade after Efectiviwonderit is clear that the rancid harvest is being splendid, because the series ranciofacts have reached their sixth installment: After my fucking brother-in-law (2015) and Not rancid, the following (2016), Leaving the comfort zone (2018) and here suffering (2020), at the end of October it was published The university of lifean amazing artifact that compiles unspeakable realities (attaching a photo as proof) from sports press headlines, advertisements brother in law, doormats, bad tattoos and worse taxidermy. A comic that is unlike anything else and that leaves you wondering whether to die laughing or simply die.

“In the ranciofacts There is a lot of laughing at others, but in the rancid there is – we have – a place for everyone,” says Albert Monteys, influential cartoonist and comic illustrator. Monteys was one of the discoverers —along with fellow cartoonist Manel Fontdevila—, from Vera, who was called to collaborate on Thursday more than 20 years ago.

One of the vignettes from ‘The University of Life’ Astiberri

And yes, in the ranciofacts You find well-known people, famous people and super famous people. From the trio José Luís Garci, Carlos Herrera and Arcadi Espada —“the Valhalla of rancidity, champions of cholesterol,” according to Vera—, to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Bárbara Rey or Los Dire Straits, passing through Cristiano Ronaldo, Yoko Ono or Antonio García Ferreras, to leaders of the extreme right, to tiktokers, to some tribes of Tele 5, or to podemitas. But she also portrays anonymous people, and what she reflects is grotesque, without a drop of pity in her eyes.

“It’s a generous thing. The rancid does not understand social classes or jobs. I am democratic,” Vera details in a telephone conversation. Sometimes he receives a complaint from someone famous—Carlos Latre and Pitingo have blocked him on Twitter—but she doesn’t worry him. He gives and receives wax. “Yes, I criticize, but I have realized that at times I have abandoned myself to the stale. There may even be some stale pride in it,” reasons this man from Murcia, born in 1967, who has been among comics and comics for as long as he can remember. Otherwise, he says he lives the life of what the singer El Fary would describe as “the soft man”: he takes care of his son, goes shopping, cooks and draws when he has time.

“We are a modern, European country, and we like to believe that the Spain that Vera reflects has disappeared, but that carpetovetonic aspect still exists,” reflects Vilches, comics critic, for whom with his drawings Vera manages to reflect that foolish joy in our opinions. most bland and basic of things. “She achieves a lot of complicity with those who read it, and that is because she does not get up on a pulpit and point out our miseries to us, because she treats us as equals,” according to Vilches.

In times of extremely high sensitivities and fictitious victimhood, Irene Márquez, also a comic artist and graphic humorist, shares with Vera that acidic look—in her case, leaning towards a very black humor—on common people and life on the street, in houses and bars. Both make fun of “those seemingly neutral, innocuous traits that most people have. Something as common as spending leisure time at the shopping center or watching Marvel movies,” Márquez reflects. “Perhaps we have already made many jokes about marginal or strange characters, and now it is funnier to find what is laughable in the normal,” she says in an email exchange.

In any case, it is clear that humor is omnipresent in Vera. She started at school, drawing porn versions of The man and the earthby Félix Rodríguez de La Fuente or the series The joys and shadowsbased on the work of Torrente Ballester, “I was a beardless boy who didn’t know anything about sex,” he remembers.

Illustrations by Pedro Vera in ‘Ranciofact’ Astiberri

As a young man he began to collaborate in the newspaper The Truth of Murciawon several awards and, starting in 1998, with the help of Monteys and Soldevila, began publishing in Thursday. It was in this magazine where characters like Nick Platino or Ortega y Pacheco grew up, “the Starsky and Hutch of the country’s dandruff, in permanent combat against hipsters and modern nonsense in general,” as it was advertised at the time, with titles like Where are you going? I bring potatoeseither Sex, races and tapes by El Fary. “It was a wild humor that I couldn’t do now because they would put me in Alcatraz,” according to the cartoonist.

And it was in 2012, in Thursdaywhen Vera publishes her first ranciofacts, until today. But before it was Twitter, when this network – now called X – was barely six years old. The flash came with his friend Pepe Colubi, writer and comedian: “We were talking by email and then he wrote that ‘he was leaving something out’, and when reading that expression, laughter arose from thinking ‘how stale that is.’ And there I clicked and ran to Twitter to post all the rancidities that I had mentally accumulated,” he details.

At first his ranciofacts They focused on the taglines of the media — “Madrid’s Puerta de Alcalá or incomparable frame” which is already meta-rancidity,” he says — but then they went all out, and have published cartoons about any aspect of daily life, from from summer vacations to sales, from town festivities to bachelorette parties, from urban clubs to postmodern savants.

Vera portrays what she knows or perceives, but she is clear that what is stale or what brother in law It is not limited only to Spain, but is a universal category. “It is innate in human beings, whether you are from Albacete or North Dakota,” he reflects, and adds: “In fact, I believe that the epitome of in-lawism is Dean Norris, the actor who plays Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad. By the photos he puts on networks It seems that it is much more brother in law in reality than in the series. A thoroughbred of rancidity, come on.”

Monteys, who considers Vera one of the best cartoonists in the country, perceives two key influences in his work: the popular Jack Kirby-type comics and the more popular comics. undergroundfrom the fanzines of the eighties and nineties, from magazines like Mad or Robert Crumb himself. Vilches, on the other hand, highlights his heritage of self-parodic Spanish humor, focused on satire of everyday life, a bit like what was done in the magazine The Papus or Berlanga’s later films. “It is such a direct humor that it works in a single moment, without the need for the classic retort, and that is complex to do,” points out Vilches, who also highlights from Vera’s work that “beyond the script, the grotesque is already there.” in the line of his drawing, especially in the eyes of his characters.”

One of the vignettes from the most recent installment of ‘Ranciofact’.

“The interesting thing about Vera is that she mixes a lot of pop with cañí and lumpen. With Ranciofact “It contacts the public for that cathartic part of punishing someone, but above all for its hypnotic encyclopedism,” reflects Monteys. According to the fact that he was director of Thursday between 2006 and 2011, Vera has the look of someone with the antenna on and the ability to separate the wheat from the chaff, two essential attributes in humor to be able to convey what makes us miserable but also human.

Márquez, author of This is not OK, also highlights Vera’s ability. “She has a highly trained radar to detect those tired and hackneyed commonplaces that make up what is rancid.” They are a kind of X-rays in the eyes, a gift for detecting what brother in law of situations, moments or expressions that happen daily.

Beyond being the definitive guide to culture brother in lawthe ranciofacts de Vera have another peculiarity: to a certain extent it is a collective work, where hundreds of people actively participate. They were born with Twitter, and from that network, now X, continues to feed. Vera admits: “I have created something like the Stasi of the rancid, the pararancial police. Sometimes, when I’m a little short on ideas, I throw out the rod and they send me rancidities in abundance. About situations, I don’t know, at weddings, baptisms and communions.” And she recognizes that since she started, things have gotten better. It never ends. “The Twitter pond is my AI (artificial intelligence). They don’t stop sending me rancidities and they fill me up. I can’t cope. I will die leaving my stale work unfinished,” she warns.

