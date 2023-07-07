the mexican standupero Ricardo O’Farrillwho was missing for several weeks, finally reappeared on social networks and shares a photo on Instagram where looks at how he looks before shaving and surprise his fans

Ricardo O’Farrillwho is also a comedian, was reported missing on June 7, he is finally with his family and he publishes an image next to him on his networks.

“At last together”, writes Marisa Lozano, Ricardo O’Farrill’s sister this July 6. Her loved ones can be seen inside a car eating a popsicle. He sports a full beard and mustache and it is unknown at this time where he was for just over a month.

On twitter, Ricardo O’Farrill He shares a first message in which he writes: “Little by little I start to give it. I know I’m not at zero, but I’m not 100 either. Although from a professional perspective I can tell you that the premiere of the short I made with Luis Logar is coming: “CLAUN” and in September the premiere of the special ‘Ciudadano Mexicano’ animated by @trinomonero. “

Various news portals share that the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office reported that elements of the agency sent personnel to the state of Hidalgo to search for Ricardo O’Farrill.

At the moment Ricardo O’Farrill nor his family have made public where he was in recent weeks, but many Internet users and fans of him speculate that he would have received attention in a rehab clinic to detox.

“There I leave them for the morbo, another photo before shaving even though they say I look like someone who plays in Coyoacán and doesn’t get paid…”, writes Ricardo O’Farrill on Instagram, where he shows how he looks now.

Ricardo causes many memes

With his mysterious disappearance, Ricardo O’Farrill was object in social networks of many memes and his followers are waiting for him to speak live and explain what happened to him and where he was for so many days.

On the Internet users ask how old is Ricardo O’Farrill. The comedian is originally from CDMX, he was born on August 1, 1990, therefore he is 32 years old.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp