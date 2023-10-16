What’s better than going to the stadium, seeing your team win after going down twice and meeting one of your idols at the end of the match? Probably nothing. Ask Adriana, a huge Atletico Madrid fan who had an unforgettable experience earlier this month thanks to her fan tokens. Spain is one of the countries where the demand for digital tokens is very high, as well as in Brazil, Turkey and Italy. On 1 October, Atletico del Cholo won at the Metropolitano 3-2 against Cadiz, after a complicated match in which the Colchoneros had to chase goals from Pires and Marti. Correa’s brace, interspersed with Molina’s goal, was decisive for the victory of the Colchoneros, who remain clinging to the Champions League zone. Thanks to the invitation from Socios.com, the digital token platform, Adriana was able to experience an evening with a special flavour. First, enjoying the players from the sidelines during the warm-up. Then, posing with Mario Suarez, historic champion of Atletico Madrid, as well as her idol. “Football heals my heart, thank you so much for today’s match” (tagging Socios.com on “X”, ed.), Adriana wrote on her social profiles, adding the hashtag #bemorethanafan (Be more than a fan) .