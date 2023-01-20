Dani Ceballos came home this Friday morning and did not want to go to sleep. The laborious return trip from Vila-real had not dissipated the joyful explosion of scoring the goal that closed the comeback at the La Cerámica stadium (2-3). He was elated, according to sources close to him. They advised him to lie down and he resisted. Ceballos’ cup night was an intense liberation for him, after months of waiting for opportunities and filling in loose moments.

He appeared on the field when Real Madrid was in a desperate situation, out of the Cup with 2-0, and out of the game, without showing responses to the game of Quique Setién’s team. Carlo Ancelotti stirred up the plan earlier than usual, and in the 56th minute he brought it into the field, shortly after Foyth, Vinicius’s nightmare, had to be substituted. The effect was almost instantaneous. Barely a minute later, Ceballos had assisted the Brazilian for the goal that was the switch that triggered the comeback. Just over 10 minutes later he hung a ball to the far post that Benzema headed in. Jorgensen cleared it with a good stretch, but Militão caught the clearance and tied.

Driven by Ceballos and Asensio, who entered with him, Madrid once again found themselves riding the same winning vibe with which they lifted last season’s astonishing Champions League qualifiers. Although this time in enemy territory, without the push from the Bernabéu, already slipping from two unexpected footballers.

Last year the photographs of the comebacks were taken by Benzema, Modric, Rodrygo and Camavinga. A combination of the heavyweights and the future of the club. In La Cerámica, in addition to the insistence of Vinicius and the stupendous demonstration of Camavinga, the spirit of the prodigy was put in place by two ill-loved people, Ceballos and Asensio, two guys who end their contract in five months and who are currently very likely to leave Madrid.

Arriving at the locker room at half-time, Ancelotti complained about what he was seeing. He again detected a lack of attitude and demanded a change. The call was answered by two footballers who marked the competitive limit of the squad that night. Beyond them, the Italian had little else he considered reliable to trigger a reaction. With them on the bench sat Hazard, Mariano, Vallejo, Odriozola, Mario Martín and Vinicius Tobias.

With Modric on the edge and Tchouameni injured and the focus diverted to the NBA in Paris, Ancelotti only had to entrust himself to two almost-out-of-place footballers who did not feel that the club had much interest in them continuing. And yet, they contributed what the occasion required, as the Italian later explained: “Asensio and Ceballos have changed the game. They have put a lot more quality on the pitch, a lot more energy”.

Both have found a way to navigate their contractual uncertainty without anguish. Marco Asensio is seen in one of the most stable moments of his life, according to close sources. He has scheduled his wedding for this summer, he is finalizing the launch of a foundation to help children with cancer and he is more or less at peace with the possibility of having to leave Real Madrid, if it is to feel more important and play more for gold. team.

Ceballos, who has already tried that to play more for two years at Arsenal, has found shelter for his frustration in a very tough mentality that leads him to dilute his anger over the lack of opportunities with visits to the gym at home. “With this shirt, you have to take advantage of any minute, be it more or less,” he said afterwards. “Any player wants more minutes, but we know it’s complicated and I’m going to be here to fight to play every game.”

Ancelotti said several times last year that he had been unfair to the Utrerano, that he should have given him more time. But since then the footballer has verified that words do not always translate into actions and he sensed weeks ago that he will not receive an extension offer. And despite everything, he and Asensio, two ill-loved ones, responded to the call of a desperate situation with the unusual solvency of last season’s historic comebacks at the Bernabéu.

