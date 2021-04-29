That Madrid forced on Tuesday the fourth duel with the biggest comeback in the history of the Euroleague playoff in a final stretch without overtime, does not change the color of the series, which is still Efes blue. In fact, the cold numbers say that he won the first two games by an average difference of 25 points and in the third he was 13 up (61-74) midway through the fourth act. Only five minutes of white dominance, but what five minutes (follow the game live on AS.com). The team took all their pride to stand up for the last time. Put to lose, he would do it in a big way, and yet he won without Tavares with an overwhelming partial of 19-2, 16-0 final.

The pivot of Cape Verde it will be a question again until the last minute due to his injury in the pubic area. Yesterday he did not train, today they will treat him and before the game he will see if he can play, forcing him has a risk with the mollar of the League ahead. Without Edy, Madrid threw down the middle street in defense, zone 1-2-2 that mutated to individual and, in turn, many pairing changes after the blocks, with centers like Tyus and Garuba who can stay with Micic or the Larkin on duty to make it difficult for them with their size to shoot, penetrate and pass. It worked out of the box, although Micic soon responded with a solo exhibition available only to an aspiring MVP of the season (29 points and 34 PIR), and It was decisive in the outcome with the strength of Garuba, the intelligence of Rudy, the trade of Thompkins and the work of Abalde. For everything else, Llull: 15 points and 5 assists from minute 28 to 40.

A reaction that goes directly to the anthology of comebacks and that can spur Real and make Efes doubt, at least let a ray of light pass in that same scene of mission Impossible. “A hard lesson”says Ataman, adding: “We can’t wait for the Final Four to come to us, we have to go for it. We should not forget the character and experience of this Madrid“.

The whites amended their percentage in the triples with 5 out of 7 in the last five minutes when until then they had been 6 out of 25 (24%), and they came from 4 of 25 (16%) of the second round and 10 of 33 (30%) of the first. Without a hit of three, the options are reduced to a minimum, although before scoring you need rhythm, rebound and few losses, as in the second half. “Surely Efes changes something despite their sense of dominance, you have to be prepared“Laso says. White hope.